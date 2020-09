Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, continues to ramp up measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among Jordan’s refugee population and is seeking to mobilize additional resources for the country’s overall...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/9/5f60a7524/un-refugee-chief-concludes-jordan-visit-call-solidarity-amid-covid-crisis.html