Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 20:41 Hits: 5

Efforts to tackle sepsis, which can damage multiple organs and result in death, are hampered by “serious gaps in knowledge”, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, according to a report launch on Wednesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072002