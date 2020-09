Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 14 September 2020 05:05 Hits: 8

The Turkish diplomat elected to be the president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, is taking on the role as the Organization grapples with an unprecedented pandemic, and questions surrounding the future direction it should take.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072142