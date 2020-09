Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 10 September 2020 12:29 Hits: 3

Voicing deep concern over detention and arrests of trade unionists in Belarus, the head of the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) called on President Alexander Lukashenko to ensure a climate free from violence and intimidation against peacefully protesting workers.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072042