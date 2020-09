Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 09 September 2020 21:41 Hits: 5

The erosion of trust in public institutions, unequal access to health care and tensions around delicate peace negotiations, are among the risks amplified by COVID-19, which if not mitigated, could push more countries into violence, the UN political affairs chief told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072022