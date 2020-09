Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 04 September 2020

UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will be leading procurement and supply of COVID-19 vaccinations to ensure that all countries have safe, fast and equitable access to initial doses when they are available, the agency has announced.

