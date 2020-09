Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 07:18 Hits: 9

The first International Day of Clean Air for blue skies is being commemorated around the world on Monday, following the recognition by the United Nations General Assembly of the importance of clean air for the health and day-to-day lives of people.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1071782