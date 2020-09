Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 05:05 Hits: 7

The 75th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, begins on 15 September and this year, due to the ongoing global pandemic, it will be unlike any other in the organization’s three quarters of a century of existence.Â

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1071712