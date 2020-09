Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday noted “with concern” the imposition by the United States of sanctions against the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and another senior official, in the latest of a series of unilateral policy moves against the body.

