Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020

The coronavirus pandemic and its fallout will likely push 47 million more women into poverty, reversing decades of progress to eradicate extreme poverty, new data released on Wednesday by the UN has revealed.

