Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 7

She was 11 before she saw the inside of a classroom, so Parisa was not about to stop learning even under lockdown.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/9/5f4f5c914/afghan-girl-waited-years-school-refuses-enthusiasm-wane.html