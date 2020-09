Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 15:11 Hits: 4

The UN and its partners are supporting the Sudanese Government as it responds to recent severe flooding, which has killed 90 people and affected 380,000 others, the UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1071422