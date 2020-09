Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Refugee community networks are helping detect COVID-19 cases in Ecuador, as part of a Community Epidemiological Surveillance System (CESS) developed by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency. The system is helping...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/9/5f4dff6c4/refugee-community-networks-help-detect-covid-19-ecuador.html