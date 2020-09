Articles

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen has called on all parties to urgently work together with his Office and find a solution that ensures people in the strife-ridden country can access their basic needs of fuel, amid major shortages in Ansar Allah controlled areas.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1071352