Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 27 August 2020 20:26 Hits: 10

The UN’s expert on human rights in the Central African Republic (CAR) issued a series of recommendations on Wednesday to ensure that citizens – after years of civil unrest – can freely decide the future of their country during presidential elections on 27 December.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1071202