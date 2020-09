Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020 17:34 Hits: 18

Hundreds of rescued migrants and refugees currently on board three vessels in the Central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for weeks, must be brought to shore immediately, two UN agencies said on Saturday.

