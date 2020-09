Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 29 August 2020

Syrian opponents meeting in Geneva as part of efforts to find a peaceful end to nearly a decade of conflict in their country have found common ground on which to pursue further discussions, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said on Saturday.

