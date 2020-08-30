The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Wisdom’ of Guatemala’s indigenous people needed for sustainable development: a UN Resident Coordinator blog The wisdom and knowledge of indigenous people in Guatemala is central to the realization of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs, targets agreed by countries around the world to end poverty, maintain peace and preserve the health of the planet. In this blog, the UN Resident Coordinator in Guatemala Rebeca Arias Flores explains how sustainable development is not new, but simply a new name that draws on ancient wisdom that is renewed with each generation of indigenous people. 

