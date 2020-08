Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Three years into the Rohingya refugee crisis, women, men and children – driven from their homes in Myanmar into camps across the border in Bangladesh – are more vulnerable than ever, UN agencies have reported.

