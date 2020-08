Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 04:30 Hits: 14

Tourism is Hawaii’s biggest industry, with some 10 million visitors to the lslands ever year. But that has all changed since the COVID-19 pandemic, and many businesses on the archipelago have been forced to shut down for good, according to a helicopter pilot who flies pleasure trips for tourists.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070942