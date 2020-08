Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 16:19 Hits: 14

Three years after violence in Myanmar forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas to seek refuge in Bangladesh, the international community must adapt its assistance to the critical needs of those displaced and the host communities supporting them, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070792