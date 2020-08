Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 10

Three years after she fled to Bangladesh, Rohingya refugee Nur Ayna shares her memories of Myanmar, experiences in exile, and hopes for the future.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/8/5f3d24cf4/miss-home-fear.html