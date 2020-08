Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 17:08 Hits: 11

The devastating oil spill off the east coast of Mauritius has highlighted the need for global adoption of international legislation that govern the seas and protect small island states and their vulnerable marine ecosystems against ship pollution, UN trade body UNCTAD has stated.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070682