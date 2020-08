Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 9

UNHCR has more than 17,300 staff, most of whom are based in the field. Meet Luis Jose Faife, a driver in Mozambique.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/8/5f3e190a4/responsibility-im-happy-able-give.html