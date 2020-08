Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 02:06 Hits: 5

Countries across Asia and the Pacific are using new technologies to contain the global pandemic and mitigate its impact, the UN’s regional socio-economic development arm has said, as governments and experts work together to identify ways to innovate further, and build back better, after COVID-19.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070502