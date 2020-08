Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020

The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) is in Lebanon to drive home the message of solidarity with all those affected by the devastating blast a fortnight ago, reaching out to both Lebanese and the many refugees and migrants sheltering in the country.

