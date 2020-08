Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 19:59 Hits: 1

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that six months after first sounding the international alarm over COVID-19, the UN agency is now intensely focused on shepherding global vaccine candidates through the necessary trials, and guaranteeing rapid, fair and equitable access to them for all countries.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070162