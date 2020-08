Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 17 August 2020

The UN in Somalia has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that took place on Sunday at the Elite Hotel in the capital Mogadishu, which reportedly killed at least 16 people and left many others injured.

