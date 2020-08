Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 8

Agency channels US$35 million in emergency funds to worst-affected by explosion, focusing on shelter and protection needs among Lebanese, refugees and migrants.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/8/5f3934cc4/unhcr-mobilizes-aid-beirut-aftermath-deadly-blast.html