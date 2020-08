Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 20:26 Hits: 6

The UN and aid partners are seeking $565 million to address the overwhelming needs in Lebanon following the deadly explosions that flattened large areas of the capital, Beirut, nearly two weeks ago.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070242