Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 04:30 Hits: 6

Hassan Akkad, an award-winning Syrian film-maker, fled the war in his country four years ago and now lives as a refugee in the United Kingdom. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, he decided to help those affected by the pandemic, by becoming a cleaner at a London hospital.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070092