Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, are deeply saddened at the tragic death of 27 people off the West African coast between the Mauritanian city of Nouadhibou...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/8/5f2d089f4/iom-unhcr-mourn-death-27-people-west-african-coast.html