Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are troubled by the proposal to intercept boats and return those attempting to cross the English Channel irregularly....

