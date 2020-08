Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 13 August 2020 06:06 Hits: 5

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed “deep alarm” over reports that eight children – all under the age of five – have died in Syria’s Al Hol camp, where several thousand children are languishing in dire conditions.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1070122