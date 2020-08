Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Dozens of refugees were among the victims of the deadly explosions at Beirut’s port a week ago that destroyed large areas of the Lebanese capital, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR reported on Tuesday.

