Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 20:53 Hits: 3

With more than 18.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported worldwide as of Thursday, and 700,000 deaths, the UN’s top health official again appealed to countries to unite in the fight against the disease

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1069702