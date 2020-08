Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 09 August 2020 15:27 Hits: 6

To help Lebanon overcome the tragedy and recover better, “we will need all hands on deck”, deputy UN chief Amina Mohammed told virtual donors conference on Sunday, convened to rally international assistance and support in the wake of last week’s massive explosion at the Beirut port, which killed some 150 people, wounded thousands and caused destruction throughout much of the city.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1069832