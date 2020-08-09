The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

First Person: COVID-19 helping Hawaiians to ‘recognize the importance of heritage’

First Person: COVID-19 helping Hawaiians to ‘recognize the importance of heritage’ Sabra Kauka is a cultural practitioner and teaches Hawaiian Studies at the Island School on the island of Kauai, in Hawaii, while acting as a coordinator for the Department of Education. As the daughter of an army officer, she spent much of her youth living overseas, but “felt the call to come home” to Hawaii as an adult after reading a newspaper article which highlighted the poor standard of living for indigenous Hawaiians in Hawaii.

