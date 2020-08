Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 14:30 Hits: 9

Members of the UN Security Council have condemned “in the strongest terms” the terrorist attack at a prison complex in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday, that left at least 29 people – including civilians – dead.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1069622