Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 9

The violent death of a transgender asylum seeker in Guatemala last weekend highlights the need for effective protection to be granted to people forced to flee their countries, including members of the...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/8/5f2bb1494/death-transgender-asylum-seeker-guatemala-highlights-increased-risks-protection.html