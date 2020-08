Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 19:35 Hits: 5

All 187 countries that are members of the UN International Labour Organization (ILO) have now ratified a convention to protect children from the worst forms of child labour, including slavery, prostitution and trafficking.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/08/1069492