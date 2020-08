Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 7

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, strongly condemns an unprovoked and brutal attack on a site hosting 800 internally displaced people (IDPs) near the village of Nguetchewe, in Cameroon’s Far North region. At...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/8/5f291a704/unhcr-outraged-attack-camp-hosting-displaced-people-cameroon-18-people.html