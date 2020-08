Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 00:00 Hits: 4

Siblings Nyamach and Nyakoang are among more than 42,000 South Sudanese refugee children in Ethiopia who are either unaccompanied or separated from their parents or guardians.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/8/5f2605ca4/south-sudanese-sisters-overcome-heartbreak-new-life-ethiopia.html