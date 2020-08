Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 19:18 Hits: 1

The joint UN-African Union Mission in Darfur, UNAMID, is calling for the Sudanese Government to arrest those responsible for the recent spike in violent attacks against peaceful protestors, civilians and displaced persons in various locations across the province.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1069141