Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 5

With COVID-19 increasing needs and vulnerabilities of refugees and internally displaced and stateless people, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is concerned that the impacts of the pandemic are also heightening...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/7/5f22e2844/unhcr-warns-increased-covid-19-related-trafficking-risks-refugees-displaced.html