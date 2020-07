Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 17:16 Hits: 3

Thousands of refugees and migrants in eastern and western Africa, are dying while others face harrowing abuse in their attempts to reach the continent’s Mediterranean coast in search of a better life, a joint UN/Danish Refugee Council report said on Wednesday.

