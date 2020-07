Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, deplores the tragic loss of three lives and calls for an urgent investigation following a shooting at Al Khums disembarkation point in Libya last night, following the interception...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/7/5f2021f24/unhcr-urges-investigation-following-deadly-incident-libya-disembarkation.html