Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Thousands of refugees and migrants are dying, while many are suffering extreme human rights abuses on irregular journeys between West and East Africa and Africa’s Mediterranean Coast. A new report released...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/7/5f1ee9314/thousands-refugees-migrants-suffer-extreme-rights-abuses-journeys-africas.html