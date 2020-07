Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 18:46 Hits: 1

Families of the more than 130,000 people believed to be detained and forcibly disappeared in Syria, are deeply frustrated by the Security Council’s failure to unite and make progress on the issue, the 15-member organ was told on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068931