Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 19:59 Hits: 1

Cooperation between Israelis and the Palestinians at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic is breaking down, putting human lives at risk as the economy goes into meltdown and the threat of Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank lingers, the UN’s Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process says.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/07/1068791